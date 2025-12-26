Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Overnight ER closure at B.C. hospital due to staffing challenges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2025 1:36 pm
1 min read
Paramedics and ambulances are seen outside the emergency department at Burnaby Hospital in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Paramedics and ambulances are seen outside the emergency department at Burnaby Hospital in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A hospital in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley is shutting its emergency department during overnight hours for more than a week due to staffing challenges.

Fraser Health says in a release that Mission Memorial Hospital’s emergency department will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 29 to Jan. 6 to reflect what it says are “systemic pressures being experienced across Canada.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During that time, the hospital will have emergency-trained nurses to assess walk-in patients and provide basic care, as well as redirect them to a neighbouring hospital if their needs are more urgent.

Mission Memorial Hospital site medical director Dr. Paul Theron says in a statement that the temporary closure is to “enable consistent and plannable hours” while enabling the hospital to “align services with available staffing and maintain patient safety.”

Trending Now

Theron also says the hospital is working with the provincial Ministry of Health “to stabilize longer-term staffing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health announced earlier this month that four hospitals in the B.C. Interior — three of which have had periodic emergency-department closures due to staffing shortages — are starting a pilot program where emergency-care patients may be seen virtually by an off-site doctor.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices