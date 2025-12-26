Highway in B.C. reopens after atmospheric rivers washed out sections

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of a British Columbia highway linking the Lower Mainland to Alberta that’s been closed since atmospheric rivers washed away sections of the road earlier this month has reopened.

The province announced late on Christmas Eve that Highway 3 is now open to traffic between Hope and Princeton following a major washout on Dec. 16, 42 kilometres east of the Highway 3 and 5 junction.

Traffic will be single-lane alternating on a temporary detour, with a reduced speed limit of 30 km/h., and the province advises commercial vehicles continue to use an alternative route until two-lane traffic is restored.

Drivers heading west on Highway 3 towards Hope will be held approximately 500 metres east of the site to avoid lineups in an avalanche risk area where stopping is prohibited.

A Ministry of Transport statement at the time of the closure said the damage included five culvert failures, resulting in partial road washouts that it said required excavation and full culvert replacement.

The reopening is happening sooner than anticipated because of what the government says was “around-the-clock efforts of ministry contractors and the availability of materials.”

“Drivers are reminded that conditions can change quickly and highways can be closed at any time as conditions warrant,” the province’s statement late Wednesday said.

Motorists are advised to be prepared for delays and closures by packing warm clothes, snacks and water, and by ensuring their vehicle’s fuel tank is full or EV battery charged.

The province said long-term repairs will require significant design and reconstruction, and that the detour alignment will remain until permanent repairs are complete.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued new warnings for two stretches of major highways in the province due to expected snowfall reaching 20 centimetres, which may result in hazardous driving conditions.

The weather forecaster says the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler as well as Highway 1 from Sicamous to Golden are expecting heavy snowfall from an arriving frontal system that will last into Friday.