Wrong turn at Ont., border leads to 6 fake passport seizures, 3 charged

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Three people are facing charges after border officers seized forged Canadian passports and dozens of payment cards at the Peace Bridge crossing in Fort Erie, Ont.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the investigation began when three Canadian residents were referred for secondary inspection by Canada Border Services Agency officers after taking a wrong turn towards the bridge to the U.S.A.

During the examination, police say officers discovered six forged Canadian passports, equipment believed to be used to produce fraudulent documents, and about $24,000 in U.S. and Canadian currency.

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Authorities also seized 84 credit, debit and gift cards, along with drug paraphernalia.

The CBSA arrested the three individuals and seized the items before the RCMP took over the investigation.

Police say a 51-year-old from Granby, Que., a 40-year-old from Montreal and a 33-year-old from Montreal have been charged with possession of forged documents, possession of credit cards obtained by crime and fraud over $5,000.

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Supt. Dale Foote with the RCMP’s federal policing Central Region border integrity unit said the case highlights the importance of collaboration between agencies.

“The interception of these forged documents and related materials underscores the critical role our agencies play in protecting Canada’s borders and safeguarding the integrity of our identification systems,” Foote said in a statement.

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is asked to contact the CBSA Border Watch Line.