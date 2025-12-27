Alberta outdoorsman hopes book will inspire Canadians to connect with nature

Send this page to someone via email

From homemade bow and arrows to hand-woven baskets, Scott Sunderwald has taken a love for the outdoors to the next level.

“I’ve been an outdoor nut since the day I was born,” the Alberta man said.

The man from Hinton, Alta., has spent so much of his life living and working outside in the Alberta foothills and forest, he feels more comfortable in the bush than in towns or cities.

He’s a master of bushcraft — the practice of honing skills not just to survive, but thrive in nature.

He’s turned down reality show pitches and instead has written a book originally intended for his children: Radically Wild True Tales of Adventure, Wilderness Survival, and Hard Lessons.

“As I wrote it, I thought it might inspire a whole generation of people who love the great outdoors,” Sunderwald said.

"Nature is never far if you're looking for it — even in the heart of the city, there's parks, river valleys."

Hinton Mayor Brian LaBerge said Sunderwald is known in the community and has raised the town’s profile.

“He understands the structures of tourism but he lives the life of a survivalist — that’s a really neat combo,” LaBerge said.

