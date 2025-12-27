Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Alberta outdoorsman hopes book will inspire Canadians to connect with nature

By Karen Bartko & Morgan Black Global News
Posted December 27, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Outdoor enthusiast hopes to inspire Canadians with new book'
Outdoor enthusiast hopes to inspire Canadians with new book
WATCH: Experienced Alberta outdoorsman Scott Sunderwald has detailed his adventures and life lessons in 'Radically Wild True Tales of Adventure, Wilderness Survival, and Hard Lessons.' Morgan Black reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

From homemade bow and arrows to hand-woven baskets, Scott Sunderwald has taken a love for the outdoors to the next level.

“I’ve been an outdoor nut since the day I was born,” the Alberta man said.

The man from Hinton, Alta., has spent so much of his life living and working outside in the Alberta foothills and forest, he feels more comfortable in the bush than in towns or cities.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He’s a master of bushcraft — the practice of honing skills not just to survive, but thrive in nature.

He’s turned down reality show pitches and instead has written a book originally intended for his children: Radically Wild True Tales of Adventure, Wilderness Survival, and Hard Lessons.

“As I wrote it, I thought it might inspire a whole generation of people who love the great outdoors,” Sunderwald said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Nature is never far if you’re looking for it — even in the heart of the city, there’s parks, river valleys.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Nature is never far if you're looking for it — even in the heart of the city, there's parks, river valleys."

Hinton Mayor Brian LaBerge said Sunderwald is known in the community and has raised the town’s profile.

“He understands the structures of tourism but he lives the life of a survivalist — that’s a really neat combo,” LaBerge said.

Morgan Black has more in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices