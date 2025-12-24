The Wegovy weight loss pill could come to Canada. What we know

Send this page to someone via email

The company behind the Wegovy pill, the first-ever oral medication for weight loss in adults, says it could be coming to Canada if an application currently with federal health officials gets approval.

That comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the once-a-day pill, Wegovy manufacturer Novo Nordisk said in a statement Tuesday.

“Novo Nordisk Canada has applied for Health Canada approval of the Wegovy pill,” a spokesperson for the company told Global News in an emailed statement.

Drugs are authorized for sale in Canada once they have successfully gone through the drug review process, Health Canada says on its website.

0:35 Novo Nordisk, makers of Ozempic and Wegovy, to lay off 9K workers

In Canada, drug approvals are granted by the Health Products and Food Branch (HPFB) – a branch of Health Canada. A drug application is reviewed by HPFB scientists and, “on occasion, outside experts, to assess the safety, efficacy and quality of a drug.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Wegovy pill, if used by patients in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, can “help them lose weight and keep it off,” the company said.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The company added that the pill can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.

The U.S. FDA trials showed that if taken once a day, along with a diet and exercise routine, the pill can achieve an average weight loss of about 17 per cent in patients, Novo Nordisk said.

However, the company warns users to check with their doctor about possible side effects before considering the medication.

The most common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach pain, headache, fatigue, upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with Type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn and runny nose or sore throat, Novo Nordisk said.

Some of the more serious side effects include “possible thyroid tumors, including cancer,” inflation of the pancreas, allergic reactions and depression or thoughts of suicide.

1:27 Ozempic can lower chances of multiple health conditions but comes with risks, study finds

Currently, GLP-1 medications are offered in the form of weekly injections. While the oral pill offers convenience, that may come at the expense of effectiveness, said Dr. Fahad Razak, an internal medicine physician at St. Michael’s Hospital and professor at the University of Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“The first thing that people should be aware of is that the weekly injection is a more effective means of weight loss. And for most of my patients, I would say with time and experience, they’re able to do the self-injection without too much burden,” he added.

1:51 Health Matters: Wegovy approved to reduce heart attack risk

However, he added that this might make the treatment more palatable to some patients.

“There are patients who are still very reluctant to do the weekly injection. And for those patients, the oral alternative could be something to consider. Again, not as effective, but it could be something for them to consider,” he added.