Crime

Methamphetamine among drugs seized at Donnacona Institution in Quebec

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 24, 2025 9:25 am
1 min read
correctional service View image in full screen
A Correctional Service Canada badge is pictured. The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck
Methamphetamine and tobacco were among the items seized by correctional officials at the Donnacona Institution in Quebec this past weekend.

According to a statement from Correctional Services Canada – Quebec, staff members seized methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoid tablets, cannabis concentrate and tobacco on Dec. 20.

The value of the items seized at the maximum security federal institution totals about $58,000.

Though they did not say exactly how the drugs were detected, CSC said it uses ion scanners and drug-detector dogs that are used to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

Trending Now

The agency also said it is ramping up measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, while working with law enforcement to “take action” against those who try to bring such items into the facilities.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

