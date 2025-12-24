Methamphetamine among drugs seized at Donnacona Institution in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Methamphetamine and tobacco were among the items seized by correctional officials at the Donnacona Institution in Quebec this past weekend.

According to a statement from Correctional Services Canada – Quebec, staff members seized methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoid tablets, cannabis concentrate and tobacco on Dec. 20.

The value of the items seized at the maximum security federal institution totals about $58,000.

Though they did not say exactly how the drugs were detected, CSC said it uses ion scanners and drug-detector dogs that are used to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The agency also said it is ramping up measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, while working with law enforcement to “take action” against those who try to bring such items into the facilities.