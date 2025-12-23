SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec Liberals to choose new leader at March 14 convention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2025 7:50 pm
1 min read
Pablo Rodriguez publicly resigns as Quebec Liberal leader after 6 months in job
Pablo Rodriguez’s successor as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party will be elected at a convention on March 14.

The party announced Tuesday its nine-week leadership race will officially begin on Jan. 12.

Candidates will have until Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. to apply and will be required to collect 750 signatures from party members in good standing and pay a deposit of $30,000.

The Quebec Liberal Party logo photographed on Sept. 3, 2024, in Gatineau. View image in full screen
The Quebec Liberal Party logo photographed on Sept. 3, 2024, in Gatineau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The election spending limit has been set at $120,000, excluding the deposit.

Rodriguez spent just over six months as Liberal leader before he resigned last week amid allegations of vote-buying and reimbursed donations during his leadership campaign.

He has maintained he did nothing wrong.

Once elected, the new leader will have to lead the party to the general election, which is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Veteran Liberal member Marc Tanguay is serving as interim leader until Rodriguez’s successor is elected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

