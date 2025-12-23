Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

As H3N2 sweeps across Canada, what to know about flu’s heart attack risk

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted December 23, 2025 2:49 pm
4 min read
A paramedic transports an elderly man to the emergency department at a hospital in Toronto on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. View image in full screen
A paramedic transports an older man to the emergency department at a hospital in Toronto on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s more than just a bad cold: influenza can also raise your risk of a heart attack shortly after an infection, medical experts are warning as the H3N2 strain spreads rapidly in Canada.

At the same time, flu season is coinciding with another risk factor for heart attacks – shovelling snow.

“Any time you get an infection, including a viral infection, there’s the release in your body of molecules that both trigger inflammation and sustain inflammation. And part of that is an increased tendency for your blood to clot,” said Dr. Fahad Razak, internal medicine physician at St. Michael’s Hospital and professor at the University of Toronto.

“That can have immediate effects within the weeks following an infection, resulting in things like strokes or heart attacks.”

Influenza brings with it an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, data shows.

Story continues below advertisement

People are four times as likely to have a heart attack and five times more likely to have a stroke in the month after laboratory-confirmed influenza, data published in the Journal of the American Heart Association in October shows.

The risk is also significantly higher following COVID-19 infections. People are three times more likely to have a heart attack and three times as likely to have a stroke in the 14 weeks following COVID-19 infection, with the risk remaining elevated for a year, that data shows.

Click to play video: 'Flu season is hitting early'
Flu season is hitting early

A 2018 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine had previously found that the risk of a heart attack is highest in the first week following an influenza infection.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We saw that within the next seven days, there was a six times higher risk of having a heart attack compared to other times of the year,” said Dr. Jeff Kwong, one of the co-authors of the 2018 report and senior scientist at Toronto’s Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences.

Story continues below advertisement

The study found that there was a “clustering” of patients landing in the hospital from a heart attack in the first seven days after an influenza infection.

“That suggests it’s the influenza infection that’s triggering heart attacks,” Kwong said.

The higher risk of heart attacks underscores the need for older Canadians to get their flu shots as soon as they can, Razak said.

Click to play video: 'Flu, COVID-19 cases climb in Peterborough area as ICU visits to hospital increase'
Flu, COVID-19 cases climb in Peterborough area as ICU visits to hospital increase

“This is an additional reason why people should be looking at getting their vaccinations up to date and reducing the risk of infection wherever possible using other measures like using a mask, not exposing people if you’re sick,” he said.

Kwong recommends moderation over the holidays if you’ve recently been sick.

“If you’re sick, then just stay in and see if you can get someone else to shovel the snow for you rather than go out there and try to tough it out. Because you know that’s two things that can trigger a heart attack happening at the same time,” Kwong said.

Story continues below advertisement

“You might not want to drink too much alcohol because that can also increase your risk for cardiovascular events. Maybe don’t eat too much because sometimes that can be a stressor on your body.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Flu cases surge across Canada with H3N2 as the dominant strain of the virus '
Flu cases surge across Canada with H3N2 as the dominant strain of the virus 

For anyone worried about contracting the flu, vaccinations are your best bet, but having air filters at your holiday gatherings could provide an extra layer of protection, he added.

In the days following an influenza infection, any older person or person with a higher risk of heart disease should monitor symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, the sudden onset of weakness or fatigue or facial droop, Razak said.

“Things that would be suggestive of having that acute event. You should immediately seek medical attention,” he said.

“That would be my advice, of course, in general, any time of year, but be especially aware of those things if you are an older or high-risk individual and you’ve had one of these severe infections,” Razak added.

Story continues below advertisement

The rate of hospitalization from influenza in Canada has nearly doubled compared with the previous week of available data, with infections now up almost 30 per cent, Health Canada’s latest figures show.

Click to play video: 'Influenza cases take over Alberta emergency rooms'
Influenza cases take over Alberta emergency rooms

For the week ending Dec. 13, Canada saw 11,646 new cases of flu being detected, which means 27.7 per cent of all the tests conducted in the country came out positive.

This was an increase of 71 per cent compared with the week before, which saw 6,799 new cases and a positivity rate of 20.2 per cent.

The flu is also landing more Canadians in the hospital, with hospitalizations at 6.2 people per 100,00 of population — up from 3.9 the week before.

The youngest and oldest Canadians are getting hit the hardest. The highest rate of weekly hospitalizations was in adults aged 65 years and over and children aged four years and younger.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices