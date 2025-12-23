Scarborough house fire leaves 2 in hospital fighting for their lives

Two people are fighting for their lives in hospital after a fire ripped through a Scarborough home early on Tuesday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m., first responders rushed to an address near Sheppard Avenue East and Washburn Way to deal with a house fire.
Firefighters, police and paramedics all attended.
Toronto fire said the blaze occurred in a detached home on Snowball Crescent. Two occupants were inside the house when crews arrived and were rescued from inside before being transferred to hospital under an emergency run.
Paramedics said both were adults in critical condition when they were rushed from the scene.
The fire was knocked down from a two-alarm blaze, but operations continued through the morning at the scene.
Fire Chief Jim Jessop said the severity of the fire, in the midst of the holiday season, weighed heavily on his crews.
“This time of year, these types of fires always bother all first responders, especially on Dec. 23,” he said on Tuesday morning.
