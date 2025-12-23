Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health Canada approves new throat cancer treatment

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted December 23, 2025 11:21 am
1 min read
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, chemotherapy drugs are administered to a patient at a hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. View image in full screen
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, chemotherapy drugs are administered to a patient at a hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada has approved a new treatment for adults with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare form of head and neck cancer, the company behind the treatment said in a statement Tuesday.

On Thursday, Health Canada approved the drug tislelizumab, sold under the brand name Tevimbra, to be used in combination with two other chemotherapy drugs, gemcitabine and cisplatin, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

The drug was first approved in China in 2019, in the European Union in 2023 and in the United States and Australia in 2024.

Click to play video: 'Children with cancer sent home without chemo due to no beds at Stollery'
Children with cancer sent home without chemo due to no beds at Stollery

Nasopharyngeal cancer, which originates in the upper throat, affects a “small but significant number of Canadians each year,” but accessing immunotherapy can be difficult, BeOne Medicines said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This approval represents an important milestone and treatment advancement for Canadians diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma,” said Dr. Desiree Hao, head and neck medical oncologist at Alberta’s Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Adult patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma have “long faced limited therapeutic choices,” Hao said, adding that the arrival of Tevimba for Canadians suffering from the condition is a “welcome treatment option.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Portable chemo infusion technology a ‘gamechanger’ for kids’ cancer care'
Portable chemo infusion technology a ‘gamechanger’ for kids’ cancer care

According to the company, nasopharyngeal carcinoma is rare when it comes to the general population, affecting less than one in 100,000 Canadians.

However, the rates of occurrence are higher in some Inuit communities in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, at 10 out of 100,000.

By the end of 2025, an estimated 8,100 Canadians will be diagnosed with head and neck cancer, with 2,200 dying in 2025, the statement said.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices