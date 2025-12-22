Maple Leafs fire assistant coach Marc Savard

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired assistant coach Marc Savard.

The team announced the move in a brief post on social media Monday, less than 24 hours after the Leafs fell 5-1 to the Dallas Stars.

The loss extended Toronto’s losing skid to three games, and the team fell to second-last place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-15-5 record.

Story continues below advertisement

Savard, 48, was hired by the Leafs in June 2024 when Craig Berube was brought in as head coach.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A former NHL forward, Savard was tasked with co-ordinating Toronto’s power play, which is operating at a league-worst 13.3 per cent this season.

The Leafs will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday in their final game before the holiday break.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2025.