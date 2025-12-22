SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs fire assistant coach Marc Savard

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2025 6:28 pm
1 min read
Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired assistant coach Marc Savard.

The team announced the move in a brief post on social media Monday, less than 24 hours after the Leafs fell 5-1 to the Dallas Stars.

Toronto Maple Leafs hold state of the union amid middle of winless skid

The loss extended Toronto’s losing skid to three games, and the team fell to second-last place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-15-5 record.

Savard, 48, was hired by the Leafs in June 2024 when Craig Berube was brought in as head coach.

A former NHL forward, Savard was tasked with co-ordinating Toronto’s power play, which is operating at a league-worst 13.3 per cent this season.

The Leafs will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday in their final game before the holiday break.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

