Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas reflects on first months in office

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted December 22, 2025 5:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary mayor Jeromy Farkas reflects on first months in office'
Calgary mayor Jeromy Farkas reflects on first months in office
WATCH: 2025 saw significant turnover at Calgary city hall with a new mayor elected alongside a council with 10 new faces.  Despite being in the role for a few months, city council approved a budget with a reduced property tax increase and millions in new spending, and kickstarted the process to repeal citywide rezoning. Adam MacVicar sat down with Jeromy Farkas in his office for a year-end interview. 
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There was significant turnover at Calgary city hall in 2025 after an election that saw a new mayor elected alongside a city council with 10 new faces.

On Oct. 20, Calgarians chose Jeromy Farkas to be their next mayor, defeating incumbent Jyoti Gondek.  It was the first time an incumbent mayor in Calgary hadn’t been re-elected in nearly 50 years.

Farkas’ victory wasn’t made official until days after the election due to a recount, which confirmed Farkas won the election by a narrow 616 votes over runner-up Sonya Sharp.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Council immediately began budget deliberations in November, in which the final year of a four-year budget approved by the previous city council was adjusted.

After eight days of questions and debate, city council approved a 1.6 per cent property tax increase, a lower hike than the 3.6 per cent overall increase that was originally proposed. Council used income the city receives from its investments to lower the tax increase, and reserves to cover millions of dollars in new spending initiatives for public safety, transit, housing and infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

Weeks after the budget’s approval, city council voted to kickstart the process to repeal citywide rezoning, a contentious housing policy from the previous city council that changed the city’s base residential zoning to allow for more housing types on a single property to boost supply and improve affordability.

In the video above, Global Calgary’s city hall reporter Adam MacVicar sat down with the mayor in his office to discuss his first few months in office, and his vision for the next four years.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices