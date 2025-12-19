School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:
ROAD CLOSURES:
None at this time. Go to Manitoba 511 for the latest road conditions.
SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:
Prairie Spirit School Division
Garden Valley School Division
Lord Selkirk School Division
Lakeshore School Division
Red River Valley School Division
Rolling River School Division
Sunrise School Division
Seine River School Division
Southwest Horizon School Division
Interlake School Division
Hanover School Division
Borderland School Division
Evergreen School Division
Prairie Rose School Division
Turtle Mountain School Division
Brandon School Division- Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed
DSFM is closing the following schools
Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)
Lagimodière (Lorette)¸
Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre)
Saint-Jean-Baptiste
Sainte-Agathe
Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
Saint-Georges
Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
Saint-Lazare
Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
BUS CANCELLATIONS:
Seven Oaks School Division buses
Faith Academy buses
Beautiful Plains School Division buses
Brandon School Division- Buses are not running outside the city of Brandon
DSFM:
École La Source (Shilo)
École Régionale Notre-Dame (ND de Lourdes)
École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
OTHER:
Starting Block Daycare Centres are closed in Stonewall
Stonewall Children’s Center is closed
Springfield Learning Centres in Anola is closed
Comments