School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

ROAD CLOSURES:

None at this time. Go to Manitoba 511 for the latest road conditions.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

Prairie Spirit School Division

Garden Valley School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Rolling River School Division

Sunrise School Division

Seine River School Division

Southwest Horizon School Division

Interlake School Division

Hanover School Division

Borderland School Division

Evergreen School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Turtle Mountain School Division

Brandon School Division- Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed

DSFM is closing the following schools

Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)

Lagimodière (Lorette)¸

Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)

Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre)

Saint-Jean-Baptiste

Sainte-Agathe

Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)

Saint-Georges

Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)

Saint-Lazare

Jours de Plaine (Laurier)

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

Seven Oaks School Division buses

Faith Academy buses

Beautiful Plains School Division buses

Brandon School Division- Buses are not running outside the city of Brandon

DSFM:

École La Source (Shilo)

École Régionale Notre-Dame (ND de Lourdes)

École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)

École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)

OTHER:

Starting Block Daycare Centres are closed in Stonewall

Stonewall Children’s Center is closed

Springfield Learning Centres in Anola is closed