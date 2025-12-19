Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Weather

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted December 19, 2025 7:54 am
1 min read
School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday
Share

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

ROAD CLOSURES:

None at this time. Go to Manitoba 511 for the latest road conditions.

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

Prairie Spirit School Division

Garden Valley School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Rolling River School Division

Sunrise School Division

Seine River School Division

Southwest Horizon School Division

Interlake School Division

Hanover School Division

Borderland School Division

Evergreen School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Turtle Mountain School Division

Brandon School Division- Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed

DSFM is closing the following schools
Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)
Lagimodière (Lorette)¸
Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre)
Saint-Jean-Baptiste
Sainte-Agathe
Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
Saint-Georges
Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
Saint-Lazare
Jours de Plaine (Laurier)

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

Seven Oaks School Division buses

Faith Academy buses

Beautiful Plains School Division buses

Brandon School Division- Buses are not running outside the city of Brandon

DSFM:
École La Source (Shilo)
École Régionale Notre-Dame (ND de Lourdes)
École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)

 

OTHER:

Starting Block Daycare Centres are closed in Stonewall

Stonewall Children’s Center is closed

Springfield  Learning Centres in Anola is closed

