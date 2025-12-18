Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario integrity commissioner launches investigation into Ford’s labour minister

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 5:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford defends embattled labour minister over skills funding'
Ford defends embattled labour minister over skills funding
WATCH: (Nov. 17, 2025) Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is 'not getting rid' of his embattled labour minister as the government continues to defend its controversial skills development fund amidst growing pressure. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello explains – Nov 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s integrity commissioner has confirmed she will launch an investigation into Labour Minister David Piccini over his handling of the controversial skills development fund.

The integrity commissioner wrote to both the Ontario NDP and Liberals to accept their requests for an investigation into Piccini and determine whether he “contravened sections of the (Members’ Integrity) Act in relation to the application and selection process of the Skills Development Fund Training Stream.”

Piccini has faced questions over the controversial fund for months after the auditor general found the manner in which it had been handled was not “fair, transparent or accountable.”

The same investigation pointed out that companies which hired lobbyists had been able to secure funding despite having low or medium-scoring applications.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The majority of applications which received funding received low or medium scores, while hundreds of high-scoring applications were rejected.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Liberal MPP Stephanie Smyth said the investigation was “an important step” in investigating the fund.

“The premier and his government are using the Skills Development Fund to reward well-connected insiders, donors, and lobbyists,” she alleged. “This pattern of pay-to-play cannot continue.”

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Piccini had failed to answers questions about the fund.

“For seven weeks, we gave Ford’s Minister of Labour the opportunity to come clean about his involvement in the Skills Development Fund,” she said in a statement. Instead of being honest with the people of Ontario, he deflected, threw excuses, and even had the Premier defend him.

Trending Now

Piccini’s office said he would cooperate with the investigation and argued the skills development fund had been a success, leading to more people finding jobs.

“We are continuing to assist the Integrity Commissioner with her work on this file,” a spokesperson said.

The integrity commissioner has wide-ranging powers to conduct an investigation, including interviewing people under oath. During the Greenbelt scandal, the integrity commissioner’s report revealed major details of how the government worked to remove protected land for development.

“As required by the Act, a report will be filed with the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario once the inquiry has been concluded,” the integrity commissioner’s office said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“It will also be published on the Office website.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices