Shoppers Drug Marts in Ontario, Quebec, B.C. targeted in ‘hundreds’ of organized thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they have arrested 21 people in connection with hundreds of “organized retail thefts” at multiple Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Police said they launched Project Sommes in August after learning about a growing trend of these types of thefts occurring across the province and countrywide.

The force said they identified people of interest in a “series of extensive organized retail thefts targeting multiple Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Hamilton.”

They also allege their investigation revealed these people were part of a criminal organization that was responsible for large-scale retail thefts and trafficking of stolen property throughout Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in February 2024.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Investigators confirmed that the stolen property was being trafficked by the criminal organization to a male from Mississauga, who then distributed the goods to AG Liquidation — a large-scale commercial liquidation warehouse in Brampton, as well as other wholesalers,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also allege the group was responsible for “hundreds of thefts” across Ontario and are investigating further cases linked to the group.

The force said it is also working with police in Montreal, Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal, as it is believed the group was also operating in that city and the surrounding area.

Sixteen search warrants were executed at three commercial properties, six homes and seven vehicles on Tuesday.

Investigators were able to recover a large amount of stolen property, with the items valued at more than $1 million. They also seized six vehicles.

Police also said they received information that two of the suspects had flown to Vancouver over the past weekend to engage in a “crime spree” targeting Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the Vancouver area.

Those suspects were arrested in Vancouver and are being transported back to Hamilton, police said.

Twenty-one people are collectively facing 175 charges. Among those 21 arrested, there are three youths: a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

The accused face multiple theft and possession of stolen goods charges. The force noted that the majority of the suspects were already subject to release orders or had outstanding warrants.