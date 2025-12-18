SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Pablo Rodriguez publicly resigns as Quebec Liberal leader after 6 months in job

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2025 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez resigns amid ongoing crisis'
Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez resigns amid ongoing crisis
WATCH: Quebec Liberal Party Leader Pablo Rodriguez has resigned. As Dan Spector reports, this comes after weeks of an crisis involving allegations of vote-buying and reimbursed donations during the leadership race he won in June.
Pablo Rodriguez has publicly announced his resignation as Quebec Liberal leader amid an ongoing crisis in the party.

He told reporters in Montreal today he had become a distraction as the Liberals try to prepare for next year’s election.

The former federal cabinet minister says he made the decision out of a sense of duty, and he’s leaving with his head held high.

He says he had hoped to lead the party to victory in the next election, but the party must be united.

Rodriguez announced his resignation to the Liberal caucus Wednesday amid allegations of wrongdoing, including vote-buying, during the leadership race he won in June.

He maintains he has done nothing wrong and anyone who has will face consequences.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

