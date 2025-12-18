Pablo Rodriguez publicly resigns as Quebec Liberal leader after 6 months in job

Send this page to someone via email

Pablo Rodriguez has publicly announced his resignation as Quebec Liberal leader amid an ongoing crisis in the party.

He told reporters in Montreal today he had become a distraction as the Liberals try to prepare for next year’s election.

The former federal cabinet minister says he made the decision out of a sense of duty, and he’s leaving with his head held high.

He says he had hoped to lead the party to victory in the next election, but the party must be united.

Rodriguez announced his resignation to the Liberal caucus Wednesday amid allegations of wrongdoing, including vote-buying, during the leadership race he won in June.

He maintains he has done nothing wrong and anyone who has will face consequences.