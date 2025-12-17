N.S. dispensary raided following government directive for crackdown on cannabis

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they issued a ticket and seized cannabis and cash after executing a search warrant on Monday at a cannabis dispensary in Digby, N.S.

This seizure occured 11 days after the provincial government called on all Nova Scotia police agencies to prioritize cannabis enforcement by identifying and disrupting illegal operations and distribution networks.

Justice Minister Scott Armstrong had issued the directive and had written to 13 Mi’kmaq chiefs requesting their co-operation as police tackle the “growing public safety problem” of illegal cannabis sales.

Police say officers seized various forms of cannabis and unstamped tobacco from an illegal cannabis storefront on Highway 303 and detained one person who was later ticketed and released.

An RCMP spokesperson declined to confirm the name or address of the outlet, and did not immediately respond to a followup question about the amount of the ticket.

The operator of the Facebook page for the Peace & Friendship Trading Post in Digby confirmed in a direct message that the store was raided by RCMP on Monday, and that the dispensary had reopened.