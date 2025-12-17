SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Quebec Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez to resign amid ongoing crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2025 10:55 am
1 min read
Mystery deepens at Quebec Liberal Party as controversy continues
WATCH: Mystery deepens at Quebec Liberal Party as controversy continues – Nov 26, 2025
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Pablo Rodriguez will resign amid allegations of wrongdoing about the leadership race he won in June.

The decision was confirmed to The Canadian Press by two sources within the party who did not want to speak publicly.

The Quebec Liberals have been in turmoil since mid-November and are facing a criminal investigation by Quebec’s anti-corruption police.

Rodriguez’s leadership campaign has been under scrutiny, with allegations that people may have received cash rewards in exchange for votes and that donors had their money reimbursed.

Rodriguez has insisted he did nothing wrong and that he wants the truth to be revealed.

The Canadian Press has not verified the allegations against the party.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

