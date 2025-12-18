Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘She would have died’: Saskatoon woman saves life with naloxone kit

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 1:15 am
3 min read
Click to play video: '‘If I didn’t find her when I did, she would have died’: Saskatoon woman opens up about life saving use of Naloxone kit'
‘If I didn’t find her when I did, she would have died’: Saskatoon woman opens up about life saving use of Naloxone kit
WATCH: A Saskatoon woman has used naloxone kits multiple times to stop overdoses. Some experts say the kits are significantly helping decrease fatalities in overdose cases.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Amanda Walker moved to Saskatoon a year ago. Already, she has twice used take-home naloxone kits to stop overdoses in her apartment building.

“I had just come home from shopping, and I was just about to go to my house, and I saw the woman on the stairs here,” Walker said of the most recent incident.

“She was laying flat on her back. When I saw her face, I thought she was dead, because her face and lips were completely blue and then I managed to see that her heart was going crazy, beating fast.”

It was not the first time Walker had administered naloxone to someone who was having an overdose, but it still scared her.

“My hands were shaking as I was trying to fill the vial because of the adrenaline and the scariness. It was scary. That one was scary; the first time I had to naloxone someone, it wasn’t scary, but this one was. Because if I didn’t find her when I did, she wouldn’t have had much longer. She would have been gone,” Walker said.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the incident, she has connected with the woman she helped. Walker says that although the woman is doing better, it was not her first overdose and likely will not be her last.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Although the number of overdoses in Saskatchewan is rising dramatically, the most recent data from the coroner’s report shows toxic drug deaths are going down. Some Saskatchewan experts say the kits are partially responsible for the falling fatality rates in overdose cases.

“The number of overdoses is astronomical this year and it’s not really going down,” Prairie Harm Reduction’s Miranda Deck said.

With drug supplies across Saskatchewan becoming more unpredictable, Walker’s story is becoming more common. Deck says they have handed out more kits this year than ever before.

“With all of the overdoses happening, there are quite a few more people that are interested in learning how to use naloxone just to have it on them,” Deck said.

Trending Now

“With all the kits that get distributed, there is for sure a number of people who are reversing overdoses on their own and they’re not getting reported.”

Saskatoon Fire Department Deputy Chief Rob Hogan says that although these kits are saving lives, he worries about the drug supply’s potency and contaminants that are resistant to naloxone.

Story continues below advertisement

“The drugs we’re seeing now, they’re very naloxone-resistant, so it’s taking multiple doses. So even the one or two doses those people give are just a small amount compared to the two, three or four doses now that are being given by our crews on scene,” Hogan said.

Already this year, his station has responded to twice as many calls for overdoses compared to last year.

Hogan, Deck and Walker agree that they have all seen drug abuse levels rise in every neighbourhood in Saskatoon.

Walker says she will continue doing her part.

“Maybe you see somebody sleeping on the street; they might not be sleeping,” Walker said.

Naloxone kits are available for free across the province at pharmacies, emergency rooms and safe injection sites, and by order online.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices