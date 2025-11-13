Saskatoon’s epidemic of toxic drug overdoses tops 2,100 for 2025

Send this page to someone via email

First responders and substance abuse workers in Saskatoon are still seeing a spike in toxic drug overdoses.

Even as fatalities drop due to training and awareness around naloxone, new drugs cut with sedatives like benzos are making it less effective.

“We’re just barely keeping our head above water right now,” said Saskatoon Fire Deputy Chief Rob Hogan.

Hogan has seen more than 2,100 overdoses this year — close to double what he saw all of last year at 1,200. However, toxic drug deaths are declining at 17 per cent.

“We had our big spike in March, there was a big push, and we were able to get a whole bunch of take-home naloxone kits on the street, and we’ve been able to continue that with the SHAs, with our partnership with the SHA and the community-based organizations,” said Hogan.

“So, I think that might be a big factor in the number of overdose deaths.”

A recent drug alert found some contaminants naloxone cannot easily reverse. Both benzodiazepines, commonly known as benzos, and medetomidine, a drug used as a sedative for pets, were detected.

“It’s making it very, very difficult for the first responders to even anticipate what the needs are of the person who is overdosing,” said Prairie Sky Recovery Centre CEO Jacqueline Hoffman.

Saying that users are sometimes not anticipating the contamination in their own supply, Hoffman sees first hand the dangers of the lack of knowledge.

“They don’t understand that by the time the drugs hit Saskatchewan, they have been cut so many times with so many different substances,” said Hoffman.

“I mean, it’s just a mixed bag so what somebody might think is cocaine is barely cocaine. It’s mostly on benzos and opiates and all sorts of different things.”

Hogan says toxic drugs don’t discriminate and no one is insulated from its impact.

“But there are overdoses in every neighbourhood of the city. It does affect every class of person. That’s what we call our epidemic, as well. So not just homeless people,” said Hogan.

Hoffman and Hogan say next steps are more naloxone accessibility, education, and more resources. Even then, they believe they will still be fighting an uphill battle.