Alberta shuts down supervised drug consumption site at Royal Alexandra Hospital

A supervised consumption site at a central Edmonton hospital is closing on Tuesday.

Recovery Alberta confirmed, in line with an earlier announcement, the site at the Royal Alexandra Hospital is being shuttered. The site’s website has already been taken down.

The supervised consumption service was for exclusive use of patients at the Royal Alex hospital, located north of the downtown core.

It provided a hygienic environment where people who use pre-obtained drugs were monitored while taking them, to reduce harm from substance use while also receiving additional supports and connections to recovery-oriented services.

When the closure was previously announced, the Alberta government said the site would be replaced with a treatment-focused alternative, but it’s not clear when that unit might be operational.

The closure leaves two remaining Edmonton supervised consumption services, where substance users can access clean supplies for drug use and supervision in case of an overdose.

One is at the George Spady Centre (10015 105A Ave.) and the other at Radius Community Health and Healing (10628 96 St.), both located just under a kilometre apart from each other north of the downtown core in central Edmonton.

In Lethbridge, city council recently asked the province to shut down its overdose prevention site, and Calgary’s only site is expected to close next year.