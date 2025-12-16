Menu

Health

Alberta shuts down supervised drug consumption site at Royal Alexandra Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2025 4:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta government closing supervised consumption site at Royal Alexandra Hospital'
Alberta government closing supervised consumption site at Royal Alexandra Hospital
A supervised consumption site at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton is closing its doors. Experts say the site has been critical for hospital patients dealing with addiction. But the Alberta government says it will be replaced by a new recovery-oriented clinic that will better serve people’s needs. Morgan Black reports – Nov 19, 2025
A supervised consumption site at a central Edmonton hospital is closing on Tuesday.

Recovery Alberta confirmed, in line with an earlier announcement, the site at the Royal Alexandra Hospital is being shuttered. The site’s website has already been taken down.

The supervised consumption service was for exclusive use of patients at the Royal Alex hospital, located north of the downtown core.

It provided a hygienic environment where people who use pre-obtained drugs were monitored while taking them, to reduce harm from substance use while also receiving additional supports and connections to recovery-oriented services.

When the closure was previously announced, the Alberta government said the site would be replaced with a treatment-focused alternative, but it’s not clear when that unit might be operational.

The closure leaves two remaining Edmonton supervised consumption services, where substance users can access clean supplies for drug use and supervision in case of an overdose.

Click to play video: 'Reports of needles have dropped since Edmonton’s supervised consumption sites opened'
Reports of needles have dropped since Edmonton’s supervised consumption sites opened
One is at the George Spady Centre (10015 105A Ave.) and the other at Radius Community Health and Healing (10628 96 St.), both located just under a kilometre apart from each other north of the downtown core in central Edmonton.

Judges from Alberta's top court have reserved a decision on a request to stop a provincial policy that personal identification be shown to get into supervised consumption sites. View image in full screen
The now closed-supervised consumption site at Boyle Street Community Services (10116-105 Ave.) on March 22, 2018. Global News

In Lethbridge, city council recently asked the province to shut down its overdose prevention site, and Calgary’s only site is expected to close next year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

