Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Trump will deliver White House address Wednesday night, doesn’t say on what

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted December 16, 2025 2:24 pm
1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will deliver a White House address at 9 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday but did not say what the subject of the address will be.

“My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday.

Trump did not say what the address was going to be about, but added, “I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

Click to play video: 'Trump doubles down on threats of land strikes in Venezuela after U.S. immobilizes alleged drug boat'
Trump doubles down on threats of land strikes in Venezuela after U.S. immobilizes alleged drug boat

The unexpected address comes as the world is watching several challenging geopolitical situations unfold, including ongoing negotiations towards a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, American strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean, Trump’s threats of future strikes on Venezuela, and Trump’s executive order declaring fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trump claimed last month that the airspace “above and surrounding Venezuela” should be considered closed and last week, he said land strikes are “going to start” in Venezuela.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s not only land strikes on Venezuela, it’s land strikes on horrible people that are bringing in drugs and killing our people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.

“People that are bringing in drugs to our country are targets,” Trump said, noting potential strikes wouldn’t be restricted to Venezuela.

Click to play video: 'Hegseth says he’s ‘proud’ of boat strikes near Venezuela but won’t release full video'
Hegseth says he’s ‘proud’ of boat strikes near Venezuela but won’t release full video
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices