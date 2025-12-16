Trump will deliver White House address Wednesday night, doesn’t say on what

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will deliver a White House address at 9 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday but did not say what the subject of the address will be.

“My Fellow Americans: I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, at 9 P.M. EST,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday.

Trump did not say what the address was going to be about, but added, “I look forward to ‘seeing’ you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

The unexpected address comes as the world is watching several challenging geopolitical situations unfold, including ongoing negotiations towards a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, American strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean, Trump’s threats of future strikes on Venezuela, and Trump’s executive order declaring fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction.”

Trump claimed last month that the airspace “above and surrounding Venezuela” should be considered closed and last week, he said land strikes are “going to start” in Venezuela.

“It’s not only land strikes on Venezuela, it’s land strikes on horrible people that are bringing in drugs and killing our people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.

“People that are bringing in drugs to our country are targets,” Trump said, noting potential strikes wouldn’t be restricted to Venezuela.