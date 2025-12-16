University of Alberta Hospital opens Atrium space

The University of Alberta celebrated the grand opening of its Atrium space on Monday.
The area was created to give staff, patients, visitors and families a space that was calm and peaceful away from the business of the hospital.
The $2.9-million project has been in the works since 2001, all of it paid for by donations.
One partner on the project, the Carruthers family, made the largest donation of $1 million after having spent time at the hospital waiting for medical treatment for a loved one.
Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.
