Boyle Street Community Services’ King Thunderbird Centre officially opens

Boyle Street Community Services is finally welcoming Edmontonians into its new space. The organization has been without a permanent home for years and is already serving hundreds of people.
King Thunderbird Centre, or “okimaw peyesew kamik” in Cree, translates has opened its doors.
It’s a project years in the making for Boyle Street Community Services.
The social agency had been waiting for a new permanent home since the demolition of its former building in 2023.
The space has been under construction since then, and on Monday, that dream became a reality.
The facility has cultural spaces to focus on healing, connection and cultural safety. It also includes a community health space, which will provide numerous services for vulnerable Edmontonians.
Get daily National news
The centre opened its doors in November and has already had more than 2,000 visits.
Click the video at the top of the story for more information.
- Israel blocks Canadian delegation, including MPs, from entering West Bank
- Canada’s grocery code of conduct is coming in 2026. What it means for you
- Ontario influenza ICU admissions up 127% in past week, hospital association warns
- Carney’s Liberals hold narrow lead over Conservatives as 2025 ends: poll
Comments