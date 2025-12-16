Boyle Street Community Services’ King Thunderbird Centre officially opens

Send this page to someone via email

Boyle Street Community Services is finally welcoming Edmontonians into its new space. The organization has been without a permanent home for years and is already serving hundreds of people.

King Thunderbird Centre, or “okimaw peyesew kamik” in Cree, translates has opened its doors.

It’s a project years in the making for Boyle Street Community Services.

The social agency had been waiting for a new permanent home since the demolition of its former building in 2023.

The space has been under construction since then, and on Monday, that dream became a reality.

The facility has cultural spaces to focus on healing, connection and cultural safety. It also includes a community health space, which will provide numerous services for vulnerable Edmontonians.

The centre opened its doors in November and has already had more than 2,000 visits.

