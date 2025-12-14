Brantford Bulldogs blank London Knights 2-0 to end weekend

Send this page to someone via email

David Egorov made 39 saves as the Brantford Bulldogs shut out the London Knights 2-0 at the TD Civic Centre on Dec. 14.

Egorov stymied the Knights in tight all day, even making three of his 40 stops with his head.

The loss marked the first time since March 12, 2023, that London was kept off the scoreboard. That came in a 4-0 road loss to the Battalion in North Bay.

Sunday’s first goal came early and stood up until late in the game as Cooper Dennis flew down the ice and snapped in a short-handed goal at 5:31 of the opening period to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

London was denied several times by the pads, arms and mask of the Brantford goaltender on chances in tight through the first 20 minutes of the game.

The goaltenders and the Bulldogs’ penalty kill did the work in the second period as the game continued 1-0 into the third period.

Brantford killed off three London power plays in the second.

London continued to put pucks at the Bulldogs’ net in the third period and Egorov continued to knock them away. Then Philip Govedaris was able to get to a puck in a scramble in front of the Knights’ net and backhand home his first OHL goal to make it 2-0 with 6:36 remaining in the game.

Egorov and Brantford held from there.

London was 0-for-5 on the power play.

The Bulldogs were 0-for-1.

The Knights outshot Brantford overall 39-22.

OHL debut for Jake Ritson of the Knights

After putting up 14 goals and 41 points with the Strathroy Rockets as a 16-year old, Jake Ritson got to make his Ontario Hockey League debut on Dec. 14 against Brantford.

Ritson is from Thunder Bay, Ont., and played last year in Winnipeg with RINK Hockey Association.

He was a 5th round pick of the Knights in 2025.

Up next

London will head to Owen Sound on Dec. 17 for a game against the Attack. The game will mark the fourth meeting between the clubs this year.

Owen Sound won in overtime on opening night at Canada Life Place but the Knights have won the past two matchups: winning 3-2 in a shootout at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, and 5-2 in London on Nov. 14.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.