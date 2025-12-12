Family of missing Winnipeg man continues advocacy work 2 years later

It’s been two years since 81-year-old Earl Moberg, who lived with dementia, disappeared after leaving his River East home to go for a walk.
“Life changed drastically since my dad’s been missing,” his daughter Britt Moberg said.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s actually been this long.”
Her father was last seen on Dec. 12, 2023. He was never found but is presumed dead.
During that time, Britt has advocated for better care for people with the degenerative disease.
Britt told Global News she has sent a letter to the premier, justice minister, and the Law Enforcement Review Agency asking for a review of the police search for her father.
She also pushed to have his death declared a critical incident, prompting a review by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.
“I think it’s an opportunity to learn from what happened and being able to say, what can we learn from the situation that could help other searches involving older adults with dementia?” she said.
