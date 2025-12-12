Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Family of missing Winnipeg man continues advocacy work 2 years later

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 8:17 pm
1 min read
A woman in a green knee-length jacket and a man wearing a blue and white plaid shirt stand in a park. A tree with yellowing leaves is in the background. View image in full screen
Earl Moberg, who lived with dementia, went missing on Dec. 12, 2025. His remains have not been found and he is presumed dead. Submitted by Britt Moberg
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s been two years since 81-year-old Earl Moberg, who lived with dementia, disappeared after leaving his River East home to go for a walk.

“Life changed drastically since my dad’s been missing,” his daughter Britt Moberg said.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s actually been this long.”

Her father was last seen on Dec. 12, 2023. He was never found but is presumed dead.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During that time, Britt has advocated for better care for people with the degenerative disease.

Britt told Global News she has sent a letter to the premier, justice minister, and the Law Enforcement Review Agency asking for a review of the police search for her father.

She also pushed to have his death declared a critical incident, prompting a review by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s an opportunity to learn from what happened and being able to say, what can we learn from the situation that could help other searches involving older adults with dementia?” she said.

Watch the video above to hear more from Britt on the second anniversary of her father’s disappearance.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices