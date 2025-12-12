Manitoba ranks as most generous province as fewer Canadians donate to charity

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the season of giving, but the annual Generosity Index shows fewer Canadians are giving every year.

This year’s report, published this week by the Fraser Institute, shows the number of people making donations is at a 20-year low.

“Two decades ago, about 25% of tax filers were making donations to registered charities,” says Jake Fuss, the Fraser Institute’s Director of Fiscal Studies. “Now we’re at less than 17%.”

However, Manitoba once again topped the list of provinces when it comes to giving to charity — both in terms of the percentage of people who donate (18.7 per cent) and the amount of their income they give (0.71 per cent). Ontario placed second, with 17.2 per cent of tax filers donating, and Quebec came in third with 17.1 per cent.

Among the provinces, New Brunswick had the lowest number of donors per capita, at 14.4 per cent.

