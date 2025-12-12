Menu

Money

Manitoba ranks as most generous province as fewer Canadians donate to charity

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 7:30 pm
It’s the season of giving, but the annual Generosity Index shows fewer Canadians are giving every year.

This year’s report, published this week by the Fraser Institute, shows the number of people making donations is at a 20-year low.

“Two decades ago, about 25% of tax filers were making donations to registered charities,” says Jake Fuss, the Fraser Institute’s Director of Fiscal Studies. “Now we’re at less than 17%.”

However, Manitoba once again topped the list of provinces when it comes to giving to charity — both in terms of the percentage of people who donate (18.7 per cent) and the amount of their income they give (0.71 per cent). Ontario placed second, with 17.2 per cent of tax filers donating, and Quebec came in third with 17.1 per cent.

Among the provinces, New Brunswick had the lowest number of donors per capita, at 14.4 per cent.

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

