Trending

King Charles III to give televised address about his cancer treatment

By Danica Kirka The Associated Press
Posted December 12, 2025 9:18 am
2 min read
King Charles III arrives for a visit to the 'Soil: The world at our feet' exhibition at Somerset House on March 26, 2025 in London, England. View image in full screen
King Charles III arrives for a visit to the 'Soil: The world at our feet' exhibition at Somerset House on March 26, 2025 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
King Charles III will speak about his cancer diagnosis and recovery during a TV broadcast on Friday as the monarch continues to use his personal story to encourage others to get the early screening that can boost their chances of survival.

The recorded message will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Britain’s Channel 4, giving Charles the opportunity to reflect on his experiences in the 22 months since he announced he would undergo treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Charles’ decision to disclose his diagnosis was a departure for Britain’s royals, who have traditionally considered their health to be a personal matter and shared few details with the public.

“His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” Buckingham Palace said at the time.

Since then, Charles has used his own story to highlight the need for early diagnosis and treatment. Cancer Research UK recorded a 33 per cent increase in visits to its website in the weeks after the king’s diagnosis, as people sought information about the signs of cancer.

While the palace hasn’t specified what type of cancer the king has, officials said the cancer was discovered after treatment for an enlarged prostate revealed “a separate issue of concern.”

The monarch suspended public engagements for about two months after his diagnosis so he could focus on his treatment and recovery. But he continued with state business and retained his constitutional role as head of state.

Charles returned to public-facing events in April of last year with a visit to a cancer treatment center at University College Hospital in central London, where he met with staff and shared stories with fellow cancer patients.

“It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you,” he said, sympathizing with one patient as chemotherapy drugs dripped into her arm.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

