Health

Alberta auditor general recommends new system for health reporting, finds disparity

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
File image of a doctor checking blood pressure. View image in full screen
File image of a doctor checking blood pressure. Getty Images
Alberta’s auditor general says the province needs a new framework for measuring and monitoring health-care system performance.

Doug Wylie made the recommendations in a new report released Thursday. The suggestion comes after he found inconsistencies, including in Premier Danielle Smith’s 2022 health-care action plan.

Wylie said public reporting was a major commitment in Smith’s plan but in the months that followed the reports were inconsistent and didn’t always follow up on commitments.

Smith announced her plan shortly after taking office, and it came just as she fired the board of the Alberta Health Services provincial health authority and replaced it with a lone administrator.

Click to play video: 'Concerns raised about Alberta health executive’s ouster amid contracts probe'
Concerns raised about Alberta health executive’s ouster amid contracts probe
The report said almost half of the reporting measures that were promised were never fulfilled and at some points data was cherry-picked to make the system seem more efficient than it was.

It also identified other issues unrelated to Smith’s plan, including that Alberta Health Services failed to meet provincially required reporting rules when it didn’t publish a business plan in 2023.

Wylie said he doesn’t think politics are to blame but rather best practices weren’t followed.

He said widespread turnover at the board and executive level of AHS played a role in inconsistent reporting, as did the competing priorities of its board and government ministries.

Click to play video: 'Health care expert concerned about patient care amid looming AHS restructuring'
Health care expert concerned about patient care amid looming AHS restructuring

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

