‘A lot more work to do’: Province announces security boost for Manitoba businesses

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says business owners can now apply for provincial rebates to help boost security measures.

Justice minister Matt Wiebe announced Thursday that the province is pumping $10 million — around $2,500 per business — into the program.

“This rebate will help make things like glass-break sensors, reinforced doors, impact-resistant glass, and motion sensors more affordable for small businesses, and allow those who have been the victims of crime to repair the damage to their property.”

Businesses with multiple locations can apply for a rebate for each location.

Wiebe said while recent stats from law enforcement show a downward trend in property crime, it’s still a problem, and remains top of mind for many businesspeople and their customers.

“We’re starting to turn the corner, but we know that there’s a lot more work to do,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our work around getting tough on crime and getting tough on the causes of crime is a step in the right direction, but we have work to do and we won’t sit idle while people are still being victimized.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Chuck Davidson of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce lauded the move, saying it supports businesses.

“I think anything that can offset the additional cost that businesses have had to incur over the last number of years to ensure that their business is safe, that their employees are safe and they’re creating a work environment their customers want to come into, is going to be a benefit,” he said.

Davidson said while there’s no silver bullet, cameras and security features are a deterrent for criminals, especially in areas without a large police presence.

“You may not have as many resources in terms of police in some of those communities,” he said.

“Anything you can do to provide a… deterrent for criminals to come in — if they know that you’ve got security cameras, that you’ve got things in place, I think that’s going to help.

“That’s what businesses have been telling us loud and clear over the last number of years.”