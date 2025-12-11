Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘She doesn’t want to die’: Regina woman with rare illness looks for answers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 11, 2025 12:33 pm
2 min read
Jolene Van Alstine is seen in this 2023 file photo. View image in full screen
Jolene Van Alstine is seen in this 2023 file photo. Global Regina / File
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Regina woman considering ending her life as she battles against a rare parathyroid condition has a few glimmers of hope.

Jolene Van Alstine is scheduled to receive Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in January, as she says she’s been unable to get the treatment she needs despite years of efforts to find a practitioner who knows how to navigate such a rare condition.

Normocalcemic primary hyperparathyroidism (NPHPT) causes bone and joint pain as well as fatigue, nausea and numerous other symptoms.

Van Asltine, who has already had three surgeries in an attempt to keep her condition at bay, and her husband, Miles Sundeen, have met with Saskatchewan Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill about her case.

They’ve also received support from a number of unlikely people, including U.S. conservative commentator Glenn Beck, who offered to pay for her to travel south of the border for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has been horrific,” Van Alstine said about her condition, in an appearance before the provincial legislature late last month.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Every day, I get up, and I’m sick to my stomach, and I throw up and I throw up.

“My friends have stopped visiting me, I’m isolated, I have to be at home, lying on the couch — for eight years, sick and curled up in a ball, wishing for the day to end.”

Sundeen told Global Regina the meeting with the province’s health minister is giving the couple a modicum of hope.

“Jeremy Cockrill was very good. He did commit to helping us get some help out of province,” Sundeen said. “There’s nothing in writing, so we just have to take it from there.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Robert Munsch sparks conversation about MAiD'
Robert Munsch sparks conversation about MAiD
Trending Now

That meeting led to three referrals — to clinics in Toronto, Edmonton and Hamilton that specialize in the condition. Sundeen said while the pair are committed to exploring whatever options are out there, he’s not confident they’ll receive a swift response — as the clock continues to tick down toward Van Alstine’s MAID appointment.

“So much of it now is based on hope. When there’s no hope, the battle’s lost,” Sundeen said.

“She doesn’t want to die. She’s expressed that, but on the other hand, I do understand. After watching her suffer for this length of time, I don’t think I could’ve been that strong.

“When you’re dealing with somebody who has felt that the only option for her and her life is to go through with MAID, we’re going to go whatever direction it takes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sundeen said the pair are grateful for the public support, but ideally, he’d like to see the system as a whole improved for those who may find themselves in a similar situation in future.

“We know we’re not the only people in a difficult situation like this,” he said.

“I just wish our governments and our health-care systems could be improved.”

Global Regina reached out to the province for comment Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Legislative changes welcomed by Saskatchewan MAID adviser'
Legislative changes welcomed by Saskatchewan MAID adviser

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices