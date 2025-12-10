Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump’s security strategy won’t meddle in Canada’s affairs, Hoekstra says

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2025 8:26 am
1 min read
U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra participates in an interview at the United States Embassy in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. View image in full screen
U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra participates in an interview at the United States Embassy in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra is downplaying concerns that America’s new national security strategy could lead to his government supporting politically aligned parties in Canada.

While Hoekstra says he doesn’t see the U.S. getting involved in domestic politics, he accuses Ontario of doing just that by running an ad on American TV networks quoting the late Ronald Reagan attacking tariffs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a wide-ranging year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Trump’s representative in Canada says the language in the national security document could be interpreted “broadly.”

But critics have warned that the new strategy could be a blueprint for American interference in Canada’s domestic affairs.

Trending Now

The national security strategy says the U.S. government will “reward and encourage” governments, political parties and movements “broadly aligned” with its principles and strategy.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Canadian diplomat Artur Wilczynski says this may signal U.S. support for actors aligned with Trump’s MAGA movement — and noted the ambassador didn’t clearly state the U.S. would never meddle.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices