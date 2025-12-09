SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Quickley out for Raptors in NBA Cup quarterfinal

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2025 7:16 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Immanuel Quickley will miss tonight’s NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup between his Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks.

Quickley is out with an undisclosed illness.

The point guard is averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

Swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., remains out with a sprained right knee.

Backup point guard Jamal Shead, who had been listed as questionable with a right quad contusion, was available to play for Toronto.

It’s the first time the Raptors have reached the knockout stage of the in-season tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

