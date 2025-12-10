Send this page to someone via email

Learning to cook can be daunting — just ask YouTube creator and self-taught cook Jamie Tracey, whose popular Anti-Chef channel celebrates the good, the bad, and the chaos that comes with learning to cook.

Basically, if Jamie can learn to cook, anyone can.

“If you go back six, seven years ago, I had never chopped an onion in my life. A few years ago, I literally discovered on camera that vanilla comes from vanilla seeds, not the pod. You’re watching me learn and mess up in real time. I hide nothing,” Jamie laughs.

Since his humble beginnings, Jamie has evolved dramatically, earning his cred as he attempts everything from ambitious Julia Child recipes to masterpieces from Michelin star chefs..

So whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift for an aspiring chef or gearing up to be more ambitious in the kitchen in 2026, consider this your shortcut.

Here are ten kitchen gadgets Jamie swears by and can’t live without.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Perhaps Jamie’s favourite kitchen friend of all time: the stand mixer. This KitchenAid is powerful, durable, and endlessly versatile — with 10 speeds, a tilt-head design, and a 5-quart bowl that tackles everything from cookie dough to whipped cream with ease. $414.98 on Amazon

Oxo Good Grips Angled Measuring An angled measuring cup was a game-changer for Jamie when it came to liquids. This OXO Good Grips version lets you read measurements from above as you pour, making prep faster, more accurate, and way less fussy. A true kitchen staple. $7.98 on Amazon (was $20.99)

Starfrit Rotato Express Electric Peeler Not only does it peel potatoes (a solid 90%!)—it tackles apples, firm tomatoes, cucumbers and kiwi like a beast. The Rotato Express does the work hands-free, stays put on the counter, and comes with spare blades for mess-free peeling. $29.97 on Amazon

John Boos Wooden Walnut Cutting Board This 20″x15″ walnut board is Jamie’s ride-or-die — the perfect size for chopping anything. This John Boos board is solid, reversible, beautifully made, and easy to maintain. It looks gorgeous on the counter and can handle every slice, dice, and prep session. $363.99 on Amazon $279.95 at Williams Sonoma

OXO Dough Scraper Quick cleanup, scraping flour off the counter, moving ingredients into a bowl — when Jamie’s cooking, this is always within grasp. OXO’s stainless steel bench scraper has measurement markings, a comfy non-slip handle, and enough height to keep your hands clear. $14.99 on Amazon

Stainless Steel Nesting Mixing Bowls Jamie can never decide which size bowl to use, so having a full set means he just grabs one — and if he guesses wrong, he does a quick switcheroo.These stainless-steel mixing bowls are lightweight, durable, nest beautifully, and handle everything from prep to serving. $115.95 at Williams Sonoma

Infrared Thermometer Gun How hot is that sauce bubbling on the stove? Take the guesswork out. This infrared thermometer gives ultra-fast, accurate readings from a safe distance, with adjustable emissivity, a wide temp range, and a clear backlit display. $31.99 on Amazon

Dual Potato Masher This design makes mashing easier and so much more efficient .The zigzag wire breaks veggies into chunks while the ricer holes smooth everything out. Easy to clean, grip, and endlessly useful. $43.95 at Williams Sonoma

Made In Dutch Oven A good 5.5-qt Dutch oven shows up in so many recipes, it’s worth every penny — and this one will last a lifetime. Built like a horse, it delivers incredible heat retention, easy-clean enamel, and a steam-boosting lid for perfect braises. $379 on Amazon $379 at Made In

PEANUTS x Williams Sonoma Wood Spatula A rubber spatula is one of Jamie’s most-used kitchen tools — and anything Charlie Brown is a great holiday addition. The paintbrush-style beech handles are perfect for mixing, folding, scraping and keeping you company during kitchen meltdowns. $54.95 at William Sonoma

Jamie’s final word: let go of perfection. Cakes fall, sauces split, pans burn — don’t be dissuaded, try again anyway. A cake with a crater is still cake. And in the Anti-Chef kitchen, that’s a win.