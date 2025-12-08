Menu

Canada

Directive to crack down on illegal cannabis won’t change police approach: N.S. RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2025 2:31 pm
1 min read
RCMP constable Mandy Edwards is seen at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
RCMP constable Mandy Edwards is seen at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have no plans to change their approach to illegal cannabis dispensaries in the province, despite a new provincial government directive calling for a law enforcement crackdown.

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia RCMP says they’re already enforcing existing laws.

Cst. Mandy Edwards made the comments in an interview with The Canadian Press a few days after Justice Minister Scott Armstrong issued the directive to the RCMP and other police forces.

Nova Scotia to crack down on illegal cannabis dispensaries
Armstrong also wrote to 13 Mi’kmaq chiefs requesting their co-operation with the police crackdown.

The directive instructs police to focus on intelligence collection, identify and disrupt illegal cannabis operations and distribution networks and report “enforcement outcomes” back to the province.

Edwards says things are “business as usual” at the Nova Scotia RCMP, and they will continue with their ongoing efforts to tackle illegal cannabis and other illegal substances.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

