Halifax designated tent encampment closes but availability of shelter spaces uncertain

One of Halifax’s three remaining designated tent encampments closed on the weekend but about 10 tents are still standing as of Monday.

Lower Flinn Park was de-designated as of Sunday and those living there were asked to move to open shelter spots or the two remaining tent encampments. The municipality plans on putting up fencing soon.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Halifax Regional Municipality told Global News that 25 people were staying at Lower Flinn Park before it was closed.

“A few people remain on site, but staff continue to work with each person one-on-one to find suitable indoor options, as there is a variety of indoor options that are available daily,” the statement added.

The municipality says the number of indoor shelter spaces is increasing, but the director of Adsum House shelter says their location is always full.

“I would say demand is currently outweighing the capacity we have,” said Kassandra Myer.

“So, we would get anywhere between three to five calls — or folks showing up at the shelter — a day seeking a bed. And our numbers haven’t changed. We’ve been consistently full for the last year.”

She points out there are 17 shelter beds currently at their location and if no space is available, they will redirect people to other shelters. However, many of those are also at full capacity.

“I feel like I can’t speak for all shelters, you know, within the HRM, but I do know in the calls that we make regularly to try and find somebody a bed, that folks are often full,” she said.

In response, the provincial government says more options are becoming available.

“Over 700 supportive housing units provincially in the past three years so there’s significantly more options available for individuals who have experienced homelessness,” said Jaime Smith, the executive director of supportive housing and homelessness.

But for Myer, she says more permanent housing options are what’s needed to make a significant change.

“The solution here is not extra shelter beds, it’s permanent housing that is accessible for folks and meets the very needs of folks that we see in community,” Myer said.

