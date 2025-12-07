Menu

Crime

3 Surrey cases connected, but police say not clear if extortion involved

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2025 6:28 pm
1 min read
A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police in Surrey, B.C., say shots fired at a residence and two vehicle fires Sunday morning are connected, but it is not clear whether they involve extortion.

A statement from the Surrey Police Service says officers responded to a vehicle fire at around 8:21 a.m., and only a few minutes later they got reports of possible shots fired outside a home.

After another 30 minutes, they were called to another vehicle fire.

The statement says none of the incidents led to injuries, but all appear connected at this early stage of the investigation.

Police say investigators will connect with police partners to see if the files connect with other files, adding that no “extortion-related links have been made at this time.”

A task force is investigating multiple extortion-related incidents in the fast-growing community south off the Fraser River, and British Columbia’s provincial government has been lobbying Ottawa for legislative changes and other supports.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

