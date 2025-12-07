SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Four goals in first period, Oilers beat Jets 6-2

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2025 12:45 am
2 min read
EDMONTON – Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

The Oilers exploded out of the gate to take a 4-0 lead after the first period.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Matthew Savoie, Curtis Lazar, and David Tomasek also scored for the Oilers (13-11-5) who have won three of their last four. Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a pair of assists.

Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Koepke replied for the Jets (14-13-1) who have lost seven of their last nine.

Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner made 19 saves for the win. Winnipeg’s Eric Comrie allowed four goals on 16 shots in the first period. Thomas Milic drew in to start the second and made 10 saves.
TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Mark Scheifele extended his points streak to seven games with an assist after having a goal called back on a flagrant off-side in the second period. Kyle Connor’s goal scoring streak halted at four games, but he has points in five straight.

Oilers: The 21-year-old rookie Savoie scored his third goal in his last two games and has six this season. In Edmonton’s 9-4 win over Seattle on Thursday, the forward from St. Alberta, Alta., became the third youngest player in Oilers history to score both a short-handed and a power-play goal in the same game behind Glenn Anderson and Paul Coffey.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton led 3-0 by 7:24 of the first period when a huge rebound from a Mattias Ekholm shot came across to Savoie, who had an easy tap-in for his sixth of the season. The Oilers scored on three of their first four shots.

KEY STAT

McDavid and Draisaitl continued to pile up the points. Since the beginning of November, McDavid has 28 points (11G, 17A) in 17 games. Draisaitl has 19 points (7G, 12A) in his last 11 games.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Oilers: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

