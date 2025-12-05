Health Canada recalls glucose monitors that may give ‘incorrect’ readings

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is asking diabetes patients to check if their glucose monitor is subject to an international recall that has serious health risks.

The federal agency is recalling some FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensors that may provide “incorrect” glucose readings.

“A subset of FreeStyle Libre® 3 plus sensors may provide incorrect low glucose readings. If undetected, incorrect low glucose readings over an extended period may lead to incorrect treatment decisions for people living with diabetes,” said Health Canada in its recall notice.

The recall warns incorrect readings may lead people to falsely believe their glucose levels are low.

Health Canada says if a user is led to believe their glucose levels are too low, they may consume too many carbohydrates, or skip or delay their insulin doses, which poses “serious health risks, including potential injury or death, or other less serious complications.”

Story continues below advertisement

The sensors are devices that measure glucose levels in fluid just beneath the skin, and send the information wirelessly to a device or phone.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Abbott Diabetes Care, which makes the devices, said in a news release last month that the affected products are potentially linked to seven deaths and more than 700 injuries worldwide.

3:38 Managing diabetes: how technology is revolutionizing care

An Abbott spokesperson told The Canadian Press that the company would not share which countries the reported injuries and deaths occurred in.

Health Canada said it would provide a response, but was not able to answer questions by deadline.

Another model —the FreeStyle Libre 3 — has been recalled in other countries including the U.S., but Abbott said it is not recalled in Canada.

The company said it has identified and resolved the production line issue.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada said people should stop using affected sensors, get rid of them and request a replacement.

The model and serial numbers of the affected products can be found on Health Canada’s recall website.

– With files from the Associated Press and Global’s Ari Rabinovitch