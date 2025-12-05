Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Health Canada recalls glucose monitors that may give ‘incorrect’ readings

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 2:27 pm
2 min read
Health Canada recalled some FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensors, as shown in this handout image provided by Abbott Diabetes Care. THE CANADIAN PPRESS/handout - Abbott Diabetes Care. (Mandatory credit). View image in full screen
Health Canada recalled some FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensors, as shown in this handout image provided by Abbott Diabetes Care. THE CANADIAN PPRESS/handout - Abbott Diabetes Care. (Mandatory credit).
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada is asking diabetes patients to check if their glucose monitor is subject to an international recall that has serious health risks.

The federal agency is recalling some FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensors that may provide “incorrect” glucose readings.

“A subset of FreeStyle Libre® 3 plus sensors may provide incorrect low glucose readings. If undetected, incorrect low glucose readings over an extended period may lead to incorrect treatment decisions for people living with diabetes,” said Health Canada in its recall notice.

The recall warns incorrect readings may lead people to falsely believe their glucose levels are low.

Health Canada says if a user is led to believe their glucose levels are too low, they may consume too many carbohydrates, or skip or delay their insulin doses, which poses “serious health risks, including potential injury or death, or other less serious complications.”

Story continues below advertisement

The sensors are devices that measure glucose levels in fluid just beneath the skin, and send the information wirelessly to a device or phone.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Abbott Diabetes Care, which makes the devices, said in a news release last month that the affected products are potentially linked to seven deaths and more than 700 injuries worldwide.

Click to play video: 'Managing diabetes: how technology is revolutionizing care'
Managing diabetes: how technology is revolutionizing care
Trending Now

An Abbott spokesperson told The Canadian Press that the company would not share which countries the reported injuries and deaths occurred in.

Health Canada said it would provide a response, but was not able to answer questions by deadline.

Another model —the FreeStyle Libre 3 — has been recalled in other countries including the U.S., but Abbott said it is not recalled in Canada.

The company said it has identified and resolved the production line issue.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada said people should stop using affected sensors, get rid of them and request a replacement.

The model and serial numbers of the affected products can be found on Health Canada’s recall website.

– With files from the Associated Press and Global’s Ari Rabinovitch

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices