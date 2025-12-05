SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

Canadian economy did better than expected under U.S. tariffs: IMF report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 10:49 am
1 min read
Workers inspect sheets of stainless steel after being pressed from coils, at Magna Stainless and Aluminum in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. View image in full screen
Workers inspect sheets of stainless steel after being pressed from coils, at Magna Stainless and Aluminum in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
A new report by the International Monetary Fund says the Canadian economy has held up better than expected under the trade shock from U.S. tariffs.

The report says the impact of the trade dispute was mitigated by exemptions under the free trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico, but employment and investment have still weakened.

Trump will either let USMCA ‘expire,’ or ‘maybe work out another deal’ with Canada, Mexico

It says lower commodity prices, softer external demand, slowing immigration and tariff uncertainty have added to the drag.

Looking ahead, the IMF says a risky outlook has become more balanced than earlier in the year, but uncertainty is expected to remain high.

The report, which is part of the IMF’s regular review of the Canadian economy, says the federal government’s budget rightly pivots toward higher public investment, though it says a clear debt-to-GDP anchor should remain central to Canada’s fiscal framework.

It says fiscal policy should continue to be measured, counter-cyclical, and flexible.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

