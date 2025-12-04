Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation launched after dog tied to tree, left for dead in Okanagan

By Amy Judd & Travis Lowe Global News
Posted December 4, 2025 8:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Warning: disturbing content: Okanagan SPCA launches animal cruelty investigation'
Warning: disturbing content: Okanagan SPCA launches animal cruelty investigation
A disturbing story out of the South Okanagan where the SPCA has launched an animal cruelty investigation. As Travis Lowe reports, efforts are underway to identify a deceased dog that was found tied to a tree near Vaseaux Lake. And a warning - the details in this case are disturbing.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The BC SPCA in the South Okanagan has launched an animal cruelty investigation after a deceased dog was found tied to a tree near Vaseux Lake.

“This was an act by a person,” Matt Affleck with the BC SPCA said. “Somebody did this to this dog… Somebody just tied it up and left it for dead.”

Affleck said the dog appeared to be a German Shepherd-type breed. Its body was discovered three kilometres up McIntyre Creek Road, south of Okanagan Falls, in a remote forest area on the east side of the lake by two hikers last month.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“To that extent, to allow an animal to suffer, for whatever reason, they didn’t want the dog,” Affleck said.

Story continues below advertisement

“What that dog went through, the terror, the fear, being tied up in the bush, has got to be horrifying for a dog. They can’t eat. They can’t drink. They don’t know what’s happening. They can’t escape.”

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA takes in 33 surrendered animals from Nanaimo home'
BC SPCA takes in 33 surrendered animals from Nanaimo home
Trending Now

Affleck said the dog’s death was senseless and needless and there are many options rather than leaving an animal to die.

“We’re here to help all the animals,” he said. “Sometimes things don’t work out when you get a pet. We’re not judging people. We’re not holding anything against you. Come in. Call us. We’ll send somebody out to pick up your animal.”

Affleck said they do have a few leads in the case, but are asking if anyone knows anything to contact them at 250-493-0136.

If someone is found guilty, they could face up to a $75,000 fine and/or two years in prison.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices