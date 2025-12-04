Investigation launched after dog tied to tree, left for dead in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The BC SPCA in the South Okanagan has launched an animal cruelty investigation after a deceased dog was found tied to a tree near Vaseux Lake.

“This was an act by a person,” Matt Affleck with the BC SPCA said. “Somebody did this to this dog… Somebody just tied it up and left it for dead.”

Affleck said the dog appeared to be a German Shepherd-type breed. Its body was discovered three kilometres up McIntyre Creek Road, south of Okanagan Falls, in a remote forest area on the east side of the lake by two hikers last month.

“To that extent, to allow an animal to suffer, for whatever reason, they didn’t want the dog,” Affleck said.

“What that dog went through, the terror, the fear, being tied up in the bush, has got to be horrifying for a dog. They can’t eat. They can’t drink. They don’t know what’s happening. They can’t escape.”

Affleck said the dog’s death was senseless and needless and there are many options rather than leaving an animal to die.

“We’re here to help all the animals,” he said. “Sometimes things don’t work out when you get a pet. We’re not judging people. We’re not holding anything against you. Come in. Call us. We’ll send somebody out to pick up your animal.”

Affleck said they do have a few leads in the case, but are asking if anyone knows anything to contact them at 250-493-0136.

If someone is found guilty, they could face up to a $75,000 fine and/or two years in prison.