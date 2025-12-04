Menu

Electric utility opens emergency centre as more ugly weather heads for Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2025 4:25 pm
Nova Scotia’s largest electric utility is activating its emergency operations centre in anticipation of another wintery blast that could knock out power lines.

Nova Scotia Power has issued a statement saying rain and snow overnight will be whipped up by strong winds that will continue to lash the province on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the northeastern corner of mainland Nova Scotia and all of Cape Breton, saying damaging gusts could reach 100 kilometres per hour.

The federal agency says power outages are possible.

Earlier this week, almost 30,000 homes and businesses across Nova Scotia were left without power as a large low-pressure system dumped heavy, wet snow across the province, leading to the shutdown of a major highway.

The utility says the extra weight of wet snow and ice on trees can snap branches and bring down power lines and utility poles.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

