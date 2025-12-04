Menu

Crime

Man critically injured after daytime shooting in Mississauga

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 4, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
Derry Road Shooting
Peel Regional Police investigate a daytime shooting near Derry Road and Cardiff Boulevard in Mississauga Dec. 4, 2025. Marc Cormier/Global News
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was sent to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Mississauga Thursday.

Police said it received calls for a shooting near Derry Road and Cardiff Boulevard at 11:01 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to a nearby trauma centre.

Investigators added the suspect fled in a vehicle.

They did not say how many suspects or what type of vehicle was used.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

