Man critically injured after daytime shooting in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was sent to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Mississauga Thursday.
Police said it received calls for a shooting near Derry Road and Cardiff Boulevard at 11:01 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to a nearby trauma centre.
Investigators added the suspect fled in a vehicle.
They did not say how many suspects or what type of vehicle was used.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
