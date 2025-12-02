Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd-degree murder trial begins for man accused of killing Beaumont mom Treasa Oberly

By Karen Bartko & Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted December 2, 2025 8:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '2nd-degree murder trial begins for man accused of killing Beaumont mom Treasa Oberly'
2nd-degree murder trial begins for man accused of killing Beaumont mom Treasa Oberly
WATCH: The second-degree murder trial is underway for Kenneth Skelly, accused of killing the mother of his child that he was in a relationship, Beaumont woman Treasa Lynn Oberly, in July 2023. Sarah Komadina has the details from the Wetaskiwin courthouse.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Beaumont man Kenneth Skelly is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Treasa Lynn Oberly, with whom he was in a relationship.

The 40-year-old Beaumont woman disappeared July 14, 2023, and left behind their young son.

Tuesday marked the first day of a nine-day jury trial at the Wetaskiwin courthouse in central Alberta.

A missing person for Treasa Lynn Oberly in 2023. View image in full screen
A missing person for Treasa Lynn Oberly in 2023. Global News

The jury first heard Crown prosecutor Christina da Rosa’s opening statements and said Skelly delivered a devastating blow to Oberly’s head.

Story continues below advertisement

In court, the Crown claimed Skelly convincingly lied to police. Da Rosa said the jury would hear from Skelly about how horrible Oberly was and that he was tired of Oberly spending his money.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Court heard testimony from RCMP Const. Brody Blumhagen that he was sent to do a wellness check on Oberly. Skelly opened the door and said she went to visit her sick mom in Delaware. Her family is from the United States.

Blumhagen called Homeland Security, who said Oberly never crossed the border and no one with her name had visited the United States since 2010.

Trending Now

The jury on Tuesday was shown a video, taken 10 days after Oberly disappeared, of Skelly being told RCMP believe there was foul play and he was a suspect.

In the video, Skelly said on the day she disappeared they had a fight and he told Oberly to leave. He said he then took the kids out for the day.

When he got home, Skelly said he thought Oberly was in her bedroom and said he didn’t realize until the next morning she was gone.

In that statement to police, Skelly said people showed up to his house pounding on the door, looking for Oberly because she owed them money.

Family and friends of Oberly said it was hard listening to the details in court and expect it to be a difficult trial.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence’s opening statements will be heard next in court.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices