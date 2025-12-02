Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia animal shelter offers kitten cuddles in support of a good cause

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted December 2, 2025 6:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia animal shelter raising awareness for pets in need with cuddle session'
Nova Scotia animal shelter raising awareness for pets in need with cuddle session
Some might call it a “purr-fect” moment to mark Giving Tuesday. A Nova Scotia animal shelter is raising awareness for pets in need this holiday season through a special cat cuddle session. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Nova Scotia animal shelter is raising awareness for pets in need this holiday season.

Bide Awhile in Dartmouth, N.S., opened its doors on Giving Tuesday to help foster connections and to highlight the impact of the community’s support.

The non-profit offered a special cat cuddle session to the community at no cost, marking the first time the shelter held an in-person event for Giving Tuesday.

“They’re giving back to us, we’re giving back to them,” says communications and marketing co-ordinator Sam Cole. “So we opened the doors at 1:00, not knowing what to expect, and there was already a lineup of people ready to come cuddle these kittens.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s part of a six-day campaign aiming to raise $25,000 to help support the non-profit, which cares for animals in need as they wait for their forever home.

Story continues below advertisement

Every dollar donated up to $5,000 is being matched by an anonymous donor.

“If you think about the number of animals that come through Bide Awhile and their complex veterinary care that’s required, some with special diets, others that need special surgeries and things like that, it’s just a drop in the bucket,” says executive director Liesje Somers-Blonde.

Trending Now

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 to dedicate an annual day to generosity. The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday to help offset the consumerism associated with the holiday season.

Although this is the final day of the campaign, Cole says donations are welcome at any time throughout the year, adding that nothing is too small.

“Whether it’s your time, whether it’s physical items or if it’s financial, every little bit counts and is greatly appreciated by us and the animals,” she says.

For more on this story, watch the video above 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices