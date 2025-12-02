Nova Scotia animal shelter offers kitten cuddles in support of a good cause

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia animal shelter is raising awareness for pets in need this holiday season.

Bide Awhile in Dartmouth, N.S., opened its doors on Giving Tuesday to help foster connections and to highlight the impact of the community’s support.

The non-profit offered a special cat cuddle session to the community at no cost, marking the first time the shelter held an in-person event for Giving Tuesday.

“They’re giving back to us, we’re giving back to them,” says communications and marketing co-ordinator Sam Cole. “So we opened the doors at 1:00, not knowing what to expect, and there was already a lineup of people ready to come cuddle these kittens.”

It’s part of a six-day campaign aiming to raise $25,000 to help support the non-profit, which cares for animals in need as they wait for their forever home.

Every dollar donated up to $5,000 is being matched by an anonymous donor.

“If you think about the number of animals that come through Bide Awhile and their complex veterinary care that’s required, some with special diets, others that need special surgeries and things like that, it’s just a drop in the bucket,” says executive director Liesje Somers-Blonde.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 to dedicate an annual day to generosity. The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday to help offset the consumerism associated with the holiday season.

Although this is the final day of the campaign, Cole says donations are welcome at any time throughout the year, adding that nothing is too small.

“Whether it’s your time, whether it’s physical items or if it’s financial, every little bit counts and is greatly appreciated by us and the animals,” she says.

