‘Not doing ourselves any good’: Winnipeg coalition calls out tough-on-crime approach

A group of Winnipeg-based community organizations says the government’s tough-on-crime approach is not going to bring the solutions Canadians need.

The Police Accountability Coalition (PAC) released a new report Tuesday, which outlines how all three levels of government can work together to restore the community’s faith in the justice system.

Social Planning Council of Winnipeg director Kate Kehler, a PAC member, says a one-size-fits all approach isn’t lending itself to functional solutions.

“People are angry at that individual, and they are angry that they were out [on bail],” Kehler said. “They are not angry that that person has been in and out of those institutions over and over again for a very long period of time, and those institutions failed to rehabilitate that person.”

The paper points to research that shows high poverty levels can predict a number of crime-related outcomes. It also argues the federal government’s proposed bail reform will have little effect on crime rates.

“For whatever reason… political leadership decided to focus on bail, as somehow that being the be-all and end-all of how we’re going to solve crime, and it’s just one very small piece,” Kehler said.

The legislation will also overwhelm courts and prisons — according to provincial numbers, roughly 74 to 78 per cent of all people in custody are on remand, or unsentenced.

“You can have two very different people in very different circumstances — one with an opportunity to create some change in their lives with the supports they need, and another person not there yet… not ready to be accountable,” she said. “Why are both those two people treated the same way?”

The paper calls for expansion of restorative justice practices. Cynthia Murdock is the director of Fisher River’s Restorative Justice Program, Ochekwiwanasowewin.

“They always ask, OK, Cynthia, how many hours?” she said of the program’s participants. “It doesn’t go by hours, it goes how your needs assessment is.”

The program involves councselling and cultural practices. Cases are referred by the justice system as an alternative or in step with the legal process.

“There should be justice… but they have to look at all the factors, too. And for me, there’s a lot of stuff that people don’t look at,” Murdock said.

The coalition is calling on federal, provincial and municipal governments to shift their strategies and focus on addressing the root causes of crime, rather than just punishment for criminals.

Kehler acknowledges it is a costly process, but says society is already paying the price.