Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Not doing ourselves any good’: Winnipeg coalition calls out tough-on-crime approach

By Sam Thompson & Iris Dyck Global News
Posted December 2, 2025 7:44 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Coalition calls for different kind of bail reform'
Coalition calls for different kind of bail reform
As the momentum behind bail reform grows, a Winnipeg-based coalition says the reform needs to move in the other direction. Iris Dyck has more on the Police Accountability Coalition's new report and the change they'd like to see to the justice system.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A group of Winnipeg-based community organizations says the government’s tough-on-crime approach is not going to bring the solutions Canadians need.

The Police Accountability Coalition (PAC) released a new report Tuesday, which outlines how all three levels of government can work together to restore the community’s faith in the justice system.

Social Planning Council of Winnipeg director Kate Kehler, a PAC member, says a one-size-fits all approach isn’t lending itself to functional solutions.

“People are angry at that individual, and they are angry that they were out [on bail],” Kehler said. “They are not angry that that person has been in and out of those institutions over and over again for a very long period of time, and those institutions failed to rehabilitate that person.”
Story continues below advertisement

The paper points to research that shows high poverty levels can predict a number of crime-related outcomes. It also argues the federal government’s proposed bail reform will have little effect on crime rates.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“For whatever reason… political leadership decided to focus on bail, as somehow that being the be-all and end-all of how we’re going to solve crime, and it’s just one very small piece,” Kehler said.

The legislation will also overwhelm courts and prisons — according to provincial numbers, roughly 74 to 78 per cent of all people in custody are on remand, or unsentenced.

“You can have two very different people in very different circumstances — one with an opportunity to create some change in their lives with the supports they need, and another person not there yet… not ready to be accountable,” she said. “Why are both those two people treated the same way?”

The paper calls for expansion of restorative justice practices. Cynthia Murdock is the director of Fisher River’s Restorative Justice Program, Ochekwiwanasowewin.

Trending Now

“They always ask, OK, Cynthia, how many hours?” she said of the program’s participants. “It doesn’t go by hours, it goes how your needs assessment is.”

The program involves councselling and cultural practices. Cases are referred by the justice system as an alternative or in step with the legal process.

Story continues below advertisement

“There should be justice… but they have to look at all the factors, too. And for me, there’s a lot of stuff that people don’t look at,” Murdock said.

The coalition is calling on federal, provincial and municipal governments to shift their strategies and focus on addressing the root causes of crime, rather than just punishment for criminals.

Kehler acknowledges it is a costly process, but says society is already paying the price.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police Accountability Coalition wants change in mental health response'
Winnipeg Police Accountability Coalition wants change in mental health response
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices