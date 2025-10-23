Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bail reform, tougher sentencing set to be tabled by minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2025 9:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bail reform targeting violent crime coming next week, Carney says'
Bail reform targeting violent crime coming next week, Carney says
WATCH ABOVE: Bail reform targeting violent crime coming next week, Carney says
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Liberal government is expected to pitch tougher bail and sentencing standards for violent crime in legislation Thursday.

A news release said Justice Minister Sean Fraser will speak to reporters about the bill in the afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Liberals to introduce bail reform legislation'
Liberals to introduce bail reform legislation

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week the legislation would make bail more difficult to get for violent and organized crime offences.

Story continues below advertisement

The bill would impose a reverse onus on bail for certain offences, he said, moving the burden of proof from the prosecutor to the accused, meaning they would have to justify being granted bail.

Click to play video: 'Canadian government set to introduce bail reform for violent criminals'
Canadian government set to introduce bail reform for violent criminals
Trending Now

The bill also would allow for consecutive sentences for violent and repeat offenders, so that multiple sentences can’t be served at the same time.

Click to play video: 'Carney unveils plan aimed at getting tougher on repeat and violent offenders, retail theft'
Carney unveils plan aimed at getting tougher on repeat and violent offenders, retail theft

Conservative justice critic Larry Brock has called the bill a “half-baked attempt to copy-paste” his party’s proposed crime legislation.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices