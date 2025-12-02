Menu

Canada

Crown Royal maker, union reach deal over Ontario plant closure

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 2, 2025 2:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Crown Royal bottler shuts down Ontario plant, shifting some operations to U.S.'
Crown Royal bottler shuts down Ontario plant, shifting some operations to U.S.
RELATED: Crown Royal bottler shuts down Ontario plant, shifting some operations to U.S – Aug 29, 2025
The company behind Crown Royal has reached a deal with the union representing workers at its soon-to-be shuttered Ontario plant over its closure.

British distiller Diageo announced in August it was shuttering its bottling facility in Amherstburg, Ont., and that bottling at the factory intended for the U.S. market would be shifting stateside, while bottling for Canadian consumers would move to its Valleyfield, Que., location.

The plant is scheduled to close in February 2026, affecting 168 unionized employees and potentially impacting the local economy.

Diageo has said the decision to close the facility is unrelated to tariffs from United States President Donald Trump, adding it made similar decisions in the United States, Italy and Scotland.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News was told the agreement includes severance and separation enhancement payments based on seniority, benefit continuation beyond closure and investments in Unifor’s action centre for re-training. It was approved by 89 per cent of Unifor Local 200 members.

A week after Diageo announced the closure, Ontario Premier Doug Ford — in a viral moment of protest — poured out an entire bottle of Crown Royal at a news conference to signal his displeasure and bashed the company’s move as ill-conceived.

Earlier this month, Ford escalated his fight with Diageo, threatening to “leverage” the purchasing power of the LCBO and pull Crown Royal and Smirnoff vodka — another Diageo product — off store shelves.

Ford pointed to the $765 million the LCBO spends on Diageo’s products and complained that the company executives behind the decision who decided to target their “largest customer in North America” have “half a brain.”

Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue told councillors in October that Ford has said there are three companies interested in taking over Diageo’s plant.

A Diageo spokesperson previously told Global News it hasn’t been approached for a takeover, but would “engage” in talks after it reached a deal with the union.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac CallanGabby Rodrigues and Colin D’Mello

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

