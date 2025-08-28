Menu

Economy

Crown Royal bottler closing down Ontario plant, moving operations to U.S

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2025 12:09 pm
1 min read
Trade, defence in focus as Carney tours Europe
RELATED: With Canada-U.S. relations becoming volatile, Prime Minister Mark Carney is trying to build deeper ties with countries in Europe. David Akin reports on the critical mineral deal struck in Germany; which companies are trying to win a federal contract to build new submarines for Canada; and what Carney will be up to in Latvia.
Spirits maker Diageo says it will cease operations at its bottling facility in Amherstburg, Ont., early next year, as it shifts some of the bottling volume to the U.S.

The company says its facility, which bottles Crown Royal products, will close in February in a move to improve its North American supply chain.

The company did not disclose how many employees will be affected.

Diageo says it will still maintain a “significant” footprint in Canada — including its headquarters and warehouse operations in the Greater Toronto Area, and bottling and distillation facilities in Manitoba and Quebec.

Marsha McIntosh, Diageo’s president of North America supply, says it was a difficult but crucial decision to improve the efficiency and resiliency of the company’s supply chain network.

McIntosh says its Crown Royal products will continue to be mashed, distilled and aged at its Canadian facilities.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

