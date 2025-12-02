Menu

Entertainment

Hilary Duff announces Las Vegas residency as part of 2026 tour

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 2, 2025 12:02 pm
2 min read
Hilary Duff attends the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Hilary Duff attends the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif. Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Hey now, hey now — this is what dreams are made of because Hilary Duff is officially heading to Las Vegas.

Duff, 38, is set to take the stage in Las Vegas at the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort for a Valentine’s weekend residency for three nights, from Feb. 13 through Feb 15.

“Hey girls … How bout Vegas? Head to @hilaryduff.hq to sign up for the pre-sale, which starts this Wednesday, December 3rd from 10am-2pm PT. I can’t wait to see you,” Duff wrote in her announcement on Instagram.

The three new dates will close out her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour, which begins in January and marks her first set of concerts in more than a decade.

The Mature singer’s tour will include a mix of throwback songs, including So Yesterday and Come Clean, along with songs off of her upcoming album, luck… or something, which will be released on Feb. 20.

In November, Duff said that “so much love, late night anxiety and a little chaos went into making this album.”

“Hoping you see yourself in here the way I have. I love you and excited is the largest understatement,” she added.

Duff’s sixth studio album is her first since the release of Breathe In. Breathe Out in 2015.

The Lizzie McGuire star first teased new music in August when she was celebrating the 22nd anniversary of her second studio album, Metamorphosis.

“I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on peoples lives, and mine. As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year old self meant every word. It sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure,” she wrote.

Trending Now

“Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis … Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did,” Duff wrote, adding, “To be continued….”

Duff recently spoke about her return to music on the Therapuss podcast with host Jake Shane.

“It was always going to happen. There’s no way that that was not going to be a part of my story,” she said.

The A Cinderella Story actor said that she is “ready to fill in the blanks and share with people and connect with them on the level of now.”

“Obviously, it’s taken a lot of twists and turns and ups and downs and all of those things, but I have this crazy connection with fans that I’ve known since I was nine, 10 years old, and I just want to connect with them again,” Duff said. “We have gone through a lot of the same things — whether that’s complicated relationships, anxiety, raising kids, divorces, trying to find yourself in adulthood, family drama.”

“Finally, I felt safe enough and comfortable in my own family to step outside and open that part of myself up again,” she added.

